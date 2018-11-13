2 dead after plane crash at Brantford airport: OPP

Two people are dead, police say, after a plane crash at Brantford Municipal Airport.

Provincial police were called to the airport around 8 a.m., according to Const. Ken Johnson.

"They found that a Piper Arrow plane had crashed on the property at the airport sometime throughout the evening," he said. "It was located sometime this morning."

The aircraft is described as a "complex single-engine trainer aircraft" on Piper's website, which adds "it provides an easy transition for students moving up to a complex aircraft."

Officials believe the plane crashed at the local airport sometime overnight. It was discovered this morning. (Google Maps)

Both occupants of the plane died in the crash. Police are not releasing their identities until their next of kin is notified, he added.

Airport expresses condolences

Maria Visocchi, director of communications for the city of Brantford, said the plane was a private aircraft.

The airport is staffed seven days a week from dawn until dusk, she explained.

"At the time of the incident we don't believe any staff were at the airport."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrantOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrantOPP</a> on scene of a plane crash at Brantford Municipal Airport. Police can confirm both occupants of the Piper-Arrow plane are deceased . Transport Safety Board of Canada will be continuing the investigation ^kj <a href="https://t.co/bq1kOTUiTR">pic.twitter.com/bq1kOTUiTR</a> —@OPP_WR

Visocchi said she can't speak to what would have caused the crash.

"What I can confirm is that there is a way for pilots to activate lighting on the runway from their cockpit and we don't know whether or not that occurred in this case."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and will be investigating.

"We just want to express our condolences and we're just very saddened that this happened," said Visocchi. "We'll do everything we can to make sure we get accurate information out to the public."

