Brant County child welfare workers protest government cuts after entire board resigns

"Cuts hurt kids."

That was the rallying cry of social workers from Brant Family and Children's Services (Brant FACS) and their supporters who protested in front of their office Friday after their executive director was placed on leave.

The demonstration was organized following an announcement from the agency's volunteer board of directors that every member was resigning because they could no longer fulfil their mandate due to government cuts.

Support worker Jennifer Kirby said she was there to speak out against cuts that will keep staff from keeping kids safe. She blamed "chronic under-funding" of services in the county for the board's decision to step down.

"Cuts need to stop. Cuts hurt kids," she said. "We are the ones working with these families and we know that the services we provide are what keep kids safe."

Kirby said cuts to the agency, which investigates allegations of child abuse and places children in foster homes, mean kids stay in the system longer and families will be left waiting for support.

Minister doesn't agree with financial concerns

Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, said he was disappointed by the board's approach, saying he believed they could have worked together to resolve the situation.

Smith added he also didn't agree with their concerns about the level of financial support.

He pointed to regular meetings and reviews of financial information with Brant FACS staff to urge "a change in course," as well as training about the role of the board and the organization's funding approach.

Ontario Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith says he was disappointed by the board's decision to resign. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

"My top priority is to ensure the ministry is taking the necessary steps to avoid any disruption of our services for the children and youth who could have been impacted by the decision of the Board," he added in a statement.

Representatives from CUPE also took part in the demonstration that saw dozens chant slogans in front of Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma's constituency office.

"Vulnerable children and families need supports in our communities and the government must fund those supports," said CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn.

Government says executive director 'on leave'

The union says Brant FACS executive director Andy Koster was forced to resign from his role Friday.

But, the ministry disagrees, saying Dr. Bernadette Gallagher, the person appointed by the ministry to take Koster's place, simply "exercised her power as the Supervisor as legislated in the Child Youth and Family Services Act" and placed him "on leave for the time being."

In an open letter posted to the agency's website Friday, Gallagher wrote her focus is on making sure families and children in the community continue to be supported.

"I understand what a difficult time this is for everyone but want to assure you that the organization is focused on what matters most — child safety and wellbeing," she wrote.

The protesters were joined by representatives from CUPE. (Colin Côté-Paulette/CBC)

Hahn described Brant FACS as the "thin end of the wedge," adding they're not alone in facing a tough situation.

"There are 18 agencies just like this one who are also in deficits in the province of Ontario. We have a problematic funding model that must be fixed."