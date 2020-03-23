Brant man in critical condition from COVID-19, and a hospital worker has mild symptoms

Brant County has two new cases of COVID-19, including a man in his fifties in critical care and a woman who works at a hospital.

The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) confirmed its second and third cases of the novel coronavirus Monday. The man had travelled to the U.S., the health unit said in a release, and the woman works at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The man first went to Brant Community Healthcare System on March 17, the release said. He was assessed but not tested, and sent home to self-isolate. The health unit has been in regular contact with him since.

Sometime overnight between March 21 and 22, his condition worsened and he went back to the hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

He is currently in critical care, the health unit said.

The second case is a woman in her forties who hadn't traveled. She developed mild symptoms at work, the health unit said, and went home immediately. She was tested on March 19, and the health unit got a positive confirmation on March 23.

Her symptoms are still mild, the health unit said, and she's isolated at home.

The health unit is trying to identify people who came into contact with either case. Waterloo Public Health is also involved.

Brant County has also joined agencies from Brantford and Six Nations of the Grand River, including local school boards, to form a unified emergency operations centre advisory group.

Six Nations had no confirmed cases as of Sunday, but 18 fire fighters are in self isolation pending test results for a member of the fire service.