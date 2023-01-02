Brampton man dead, passenger injured in single car crash in Stoney Creek

A Brampton man is dead and another person is injured after a car rolled over in Stoney Creek on Sunday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash happened in the Toronto-bound lanes of Queen Elizabeth Way near Fruitland Road. Police received reports about the single vehicle crash at about 9:30 p.m.

In an update on Monday, OPP said two other passengers in the car were not injured.

The Brampton man, 24, who was the car's driver, was operating the car at high speed when he lost control, left the road and rolled, according to police.

Police said he and a passenger, 27, were ejected from the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed lanes of the QEW in the area as officers investigated the crash, but the lanes have been reopened.