Brampton duo charged with human trafficking after police find teen girls in Burlington
A man and a boy from Brampton are facing human trafficking charges after police found two teen girls in a Burlington hotel in July.
Police say 2 girls, aged 16 and 18, were human trafficking victims
Police have released few details about the incident.
It's unclear how they learned of the alleged human trafficking, how they tracked down the 16 and 18-year-old victims and when in July they were found.
Halton police say they arrested a 22-year-old man and a young offender, both from Brampton, with the help of Barrie police.
The age of the younger offender hasn't been released.
The 22-year-old faces charges for:
- Trafficking in persons – child.
- Material benefit - trafficking in persons – child.
- Material benefit - purchasing offence – child.
- Knowingly advertising for sexual services (two counts).
- Trafficking in persons – adult.
- Material benefit – trafficking in persons – adult.
- Material benefit – purchasing offence – adult.
- Withholding or destroying an identity document – adult.
- Assault.
- Procuring – child.
The boy faces similar charges:
- Trafficking in persons – child.
- Material benefit – trafficking in persons – child.
- Material benefit – purchasing offence – child.
- Knowingly advertising for sexual services (two counts).
- Trafficking in persons – adult.
- Material benefit – trafficking in persons – adult.
- Material benefit – purchasing offence – adult.
- Procuring – child.