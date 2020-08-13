Brampton duo charged with human trafficking after police find teen girls in Burlington

A man and a boy from Brampton are facing human trafficking charges after police found two teen girls in a Burlington hotel in July.

Police have released few details about the incident.

It's unclear how they learned of the alleged human trafficking, how they tracked down the 16 and 18-year-old victims and when in July they were found.

Halton police say they arrested a 22-year-old man and a young offender, both from Brampton, with the help of Barrie police.

The age of the younger offender hasn't been released.

The 22-year-old faces charges for:

Trafficking in persons – child.

Material benefit - trafficking in persons – child.

Material benefit - purchasing offence – child.

Knowingly advertising for sexual services (two counts).

Trafficking in persons – adult.

Material benefit – trafficking in persons – adult.

Material benefit – purchasing offence – adult.

Withholding or destroying an identity document – adult.

Assault.

Procuring – child.

The boy faces similar charges: