2 accused in stabbing death of Hamilton teen appear in court

The 14-year-old and 18-year-old accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Hamilton high school student made brief court appearances by video Monday afternoon.

Devan Bracci-Selvey, 14, was fatally stabbed in front of his mother outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on the afternoon of Oct. 7.

He died in her arms.

Investigators allege the 14-year-old is the person who stabbed Devan.

He appeared by video from the Arrell Youth Centre. High-profile criminal lawyer John Rosen was at Hamilton's John Sopinka Courthouse on his behalf. It's not clear if Rosen will be representing the teen at trial.

The teen did not speak other than to identify himself and to confirm that he will be back in court in Hamilton on Wednesday to sort out a proceedural issue.

The 18-year-old, meanwhile, appeared by video from the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre.

He'll be represented by Jordana Goldlist, a Toronto criminal defence lawyer and is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 12.

Five people were originally taken into custody in connection with the homicide, according to Hamilton police, who said all five are current or former students at Churchill.

Three people have since been released without charge.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the younger teen can't be identified, and a court-ordered publication ban is in place, meaning the 18-year-old man also can't be named.

Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk with the Hamilton Police Service previously said charges of first-degree murder were laid because investigators are "satisfied based on evidence that there is some element of pre-planning."

Shari-Ann Selvey, Devan's mother said her son was being bullied and that the school and board knew her son was being harassed since the beginning of the school year, but little was done to stop it.

"For a month, we've been trying to get this dealt with," Selvey said through tears, two days after Devan's death.

Both the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and police have confirmed they were notified of bullying incidents involving Devan.

More than 300 people attended his funeral in Hamilton on Oct. 12, with many wearing pink ribbons and sharing an anti-bullying message.

Watch: Friends remember Devan Bracci-Selvey

Funeral for slain 14-year-old held in Hamilton on Saturday, with many mourners wearing pink to symbolize anti-bullying. 1:25

The school board has committed to conducting a formal review of its of its bullying prevention practices once the police investigation into the death of Devan Bracci-Selvey is complete.

Board staff will also carry out their own "school-level" investigation into how it handled all of the students arrested.

The HWDSB has already begun looking into the "behaviours" of three students who were released without charge, including a 16-year-old boy and girl who were released, according to a spokesperson.

But the board says it will wait to hear from police before beginning its investigation into the 14-year-old and 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder.