Search effort turns into recovery operation after boy, 9, falls through ice in Lake Erie

The search for a nine-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie "appears to have turned into a recovery situation," Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police were called to Peacock Point, about 60 kilometres south of Hamilton, Ont., sometime Saturday afternoon.

Three children were on the ice near the shoreline when two of them fell into the water, Haldimand County OPP detachment spokesperson Rodney Leclair told CBC News.

An eight-year-old boy was rescued. The nine-year-old did not resurface.

"Unfortunately at this point it is a presumed drowning," Leclair said.

An OPP helicopter and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre had been assisting with the rescue effort, however the operation is now being treated as a recovery.

An underwater search and recovery unit is on scene.

