Boy dies after fall from 6th floor of Hamilton high rise, witnesses say

Hamilton police say they are investigating a "sudden death" after a young boy was found on the ground near his family's high rise apartment at 50 Young Street near John Street.

Eyewitnesses told CBC videographer David Ritchie that a boy died after falling from a balcony on the sixth floor.

Const. Jerome Stewart told CBC News that the boy's "family members were present at the time," but police are looking for witnesses to piece together exactly what happened.

"We have witnesses who have him on the ground, we are asking for more witnesses who may have seen anything else for anything in between," Stewart said.

HPS investigating a sudden death in the area of Young and John Street in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a>. More details will be released as it becomes available. —@HamiltonPolice

Hamilton EMS say they responded to a 911 call around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a child in medical distress.

Stewart said he couldn't get into specifics of where the boy's family was in the unit when he supposedly fell.

"This has to be extremely traumatic, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," he said.

Police say they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for later Thursday.

Stewart said police anticipate being able to release more information after that report is complete.

"We're holding the scene and waiting for forensics to do their part," he said.