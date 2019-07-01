Six-year-old boy dies from drowning in Fort Erie, police say

Niagara Regional Police say they are investigating after a six-year-old boy died on Sunday from a possible drowning.

Emergency crews responded to a call from a home in the area of Rose Hill Road and Ontario Drive, Fort Erie, Ont., at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was found unconscious in a pool at a home where a large Canada Day backyard party was underway. He was transported to a hospital in the Niagara Falls area.

Stephanie Sabourin, media relations specialist with the Niagara Regional Police, told CBC News the boy died just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.