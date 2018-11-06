Human bones from the 1800s stolen out of car in Westdale

Whoever broke into a car in Westdale last week likely got more than they bargained for — in the form of a banker's box containing human bones lifted from an archeological dig.

Police say they got a report about a theft from a vehicle with "special circumstances" on Nov. 1.

Investigators say the car was parked in Westdale overnight from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 when someone broke in.

The person stole a Dewalt Sawzall power tool, a cell phone charger, and, police say, a white cardboard banker's box that was in the trunk. Inside the box were two sets of lower leg bones that archeologists dug up at a construction site at a church in North York.

The bones were in the process of being taken to a secure facility, police say. It's estimated the bones had been buried in the 1800s.

"They probably didn't realize they had just taken bones," Const. Lorraine Edwards told CBC News, adding the bones are quite small, and were covered with dirt.

"I doubt the person breaking into the car would have that understanding of anatomy."

The bones had been placed in a white cardboard banker's box labelled with the church's name and file numbers: ST4, F297 and F296.

Police say that ministry officials have been notified about the break-in.

"Those involved with the care of the remains are hopeful they will be located so they can be placed back into their respective location," a news release reads.

Edwards said it's not clear who the bones once were.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 905-546-3833.

