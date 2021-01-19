Bodies of 2 females found in Fort Erie home after report of possible firearm: police

Niagara police are investigating after finding two females dead inside a Fort Erie home.

Officers say they responded to a report of a possible disturbance involving a firearm at a residence on the Niagara Parkway around 4:17 a.m. Tuesday.

When police entered the home, they found two people dead.

There are few details about the incident, but detectives from the homicide unit and forensic services unit are investigating.

The Niagara River Parkway between Black Creek Road and Switch Road will be closed to vehicle traffic for most of the day.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.