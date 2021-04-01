Toronto Blue Jays' youth baseball instructor charged with child luring

A lead instructor with the Toronto Blue Jays' academy for young players faces two child-luring charges.

John Douglas Hashimoto, 56, of Hamilton is charged with luring a child under 16 and an invitation to sexual touching, Halton Regional Police said in a release Thursday.

In addition to his role with the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy, Hashimoto is a master coach developer and evaluator with Baseball Canada, police said.

He's also involved with youth baseball in Hamilton, and a retired teacher with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

Police said he used the handle David or David 46 online.

Police reach out to public for info

Const. Steve Elms, a spokesperson for Halton police, wants anyone who's had contact with the accused in the past several years to contact them.

"We want to be able to provide support for those victims if they choose to come forward, and obviously we would like to be able to pursue more charges," he said.

"As a parent myself, you hate seeing this sort of thing any time anybody is in a position of authority over a youth, to see that position of authority being abused. It's a tragic thing."

It's unclear when the investigation started and the allegations first emerged.

Anyone with information should call Det. Todd Marton at 905-825-4747 ext. 8983 or Det. Const. Andrew Hulbert at 905-825-4747 ext. 8974. Both are with the Halton Regional Police Service internet child exploitation unit.