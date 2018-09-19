Blue-green algae fouling waterfront, Pier 4 beach still closed

The city is still grappling with toxic algae at Hamilton's Pier 4 beach that causes nausea, skin rashes and fever.

The algae has spread so much that there are large floating mats of it close to shore and the city is investigating a surface cleanup to scoop it away.

In the meantime, the city is trying various other means to fix the issue. That includes installing bubblers on the docks at the Discovery Centre and Bayfront boat launch.

Problems with blue-green algae were first found at Pier 4 beach and the Bayfront Park boat launch on Aug. 3.

People should avoid contact. Skin contact with blue-green algae can cause skin irritation and itching, the city says. Contact with enough of it causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and other ailments. There are warning signs at the beach and boat launch.

Blue-green algae has been an ongoing issue at Pier 4 beach, which has been closed since August. In fact, a recent city report says if conditions don't improve there, public health officials will close it altogether next year.

Blue-green algae has been an ongoing struggle in Hamilton Harbour. (City of Hamilton)

People should stay out of the water, the city says, and not have contact with water along the Hamilton Harbour shoreline. Don't launch or trailer a boat from there.

If you do touch the water, wash with clean water, the city says. There are facilities for washing and rinsing at the Bayfront Park public washrooms.

People should also keep pets out of the water and not eat fish from there.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, forms in shallow, warm, slow-moving or still waters. It has an offensive odour as it dies and decays. It has not impacted Hamilton's drinking water.

Officials expect the algae problem to ease as the weather gets cooler, but in past years, blooms have been found as late as December.