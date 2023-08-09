How a Hamilton community responded when a thief stole bleachers from a kids' baseball field

Coach Chris Davies will now forever be known as the "bleacher guy."

The bleachers used by young players, who are a part of the Ancaster Little League, were stolen from the baseball park on Jerseyville Road in late June. Just weeks later, thanks to help from people in Ancaster, new ones were in place, Davies said.

"Are you kidding me? What a community this is. It's unbelievable," Davies said. He's also director of promotions and special events for the league.

Davies was the first to notice the bleachers were gone, one Tuesday in June. Where the bleachers once sat, he found pliers on the ground.

Chris Davies, a coach and director of promotions and special events for the Ancaster Little League, thought he had seen it all until he showed up at the league's park on June 27 and saw their bleachers had been stolen. (Chris Davies)

He said he noticed nuts, bolts and silver clips and thought "what the heck is going on here?"

What was going on was "80 per cent of our bleacher boards were missing," Davies said.

Police said those bleachers were valued at over $10,000 and were stolen on June 27 from the Jerseyville Road park.

A suspect was arrested and charged on July 20, but Const. Indy Bharaj said the investigation was ongoing "as there may have been others involved."

"We've had vandalism in our park before, and myself and one of the other executive members have always said, 'well, I guess we've seen it all now,' but you've never seen it all," said Davies.

The theft hit hard, he said, as the league was in the middle of their baseball season and had a big, four-day tournament coming up.

Ancaster community came together to support the little league

Shortly after reporting the theft to police, Davies said someone from the league got a phone call from a local scrap yard saying they had the bleachers.

"I was kind of excited, getting ready to put them back on," he said.

But the bleachers were so damaged and bent they were unusable, Davies said.

Police said the thieves used tools to remove the bleachers and transported them in a vehicle before selling them to a scrap yard.

The accused, a 28-year-old man from Hamilton, faces theft-related charges and charges for breaching probation, police said.

After finding the damaged bleachers, Davies decided to start a GoFundMe page, originally setting a $14,000 goal for the estimated $12,000 damage and then raised it to $16,000 to increase security at the park.

Word spread quickly and in a week and a half they had already surpassed their goal through both the GoFundMe and direct donations from community members.

The league received donations from a local Canadian Tire, the Ancaster Rotary Club, the Caledonia Minor Baseball Association, as well as local residents and even the Ancaster Moms Facebook group, according to Davies.

Within three weeks, the bleachers were back.

Davies said after showing up in local media and have the league's story spread around the city, he now gets recognized as "the bleacher guy."

"Everybody knew about it, everybody. It was amazing," he said.

Davies said the Ancaster Little League ended up raising over $20,000 in donations, which the league plans to use to increase security and install a memorial for the veterans who donated the field to the league 60 years ago.

"We've talked about it for years. And now we have some cash," said Davies.

"It's good to recognize all the people that have been influential in the Ancaster Little League throughout the past and history and get their names out there where people can see and be as thankful as we are."