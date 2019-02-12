K-Pop group BLACKPINK is coming to Hamilton
Hamilton is the only Canadian stop on BLACKPINK's upcoming tour.
K-Pop group BLACKPINK will be stopping in Hamilton as part of its world tour announced Monday night.
The four-member group will be touring in six North American cities, with Hamilton being the only Canadian city.
The band will be at First Ontario Centre on April 27.
In September, K-Pop boy band BTS performed in Hamilton on a world tour, with the city again being the only Canadian stop.
Other stops for BLACKPINK will be in the U.S., including Illinois, California, New Jersey, and Texas.
The Korea-based music genre has become a worldwide phenomenon, with some bands selling out stadium shows in cities across the globe.
Fans lined up days before the show to see BTS in Hamilton last summer.
