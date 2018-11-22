Alcohol, drugs and speed factors in Binbrook crash where car went airborne: police

Hamilton police believe that drugs, alcohol and excessive speeds were all factors in a single-vehicle crash that sent two men in their 20s to hospital Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 10:20 p.m. on Harrison Road, near the Binbrook Conservation Area.

Police say a 2011 Audi sedan was going south on Harrison Road at a high rate of speed, when the driver failed to make a turn.

"The vehicle left the roadway and went airborne before landing a considerable distance away," a police news release reads.

Both the driver, a 23-year-old man from Canfield and his passenger, a 21-year-old man from Cayuga, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Speed, drugs and alcohol are considered to be factors in this collision," police say.

Anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to investigators is asked to contact police.