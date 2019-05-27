Skip to Main Content
Bike Month in Hamilton gets rolling with ride to work day
Hamilton

Hundreds of Hamilton cyclists, from students to professional soccer players, rode their bikes to work Monday.
CBC News ·
Bike Day in Hamilton officially kicks off a month of cycle-based activities in the city. (City of Hamilton/Twitter)

The annual Bike Day In Hamilton is meant to encourage employees and residents to use pedal-power to get around.

This year the event celebrated its 11th anniversary, with a Bike Parade to city hall, a cycling reception at Mohawk College and McMaster University and participation by players from Hamilton's Canadian Premier League soccer team, Forge FC.

Bikes packed the racks outside city hall between 7 and 9 a.m. as cyclists gathered for food, live music and to watch as the the Community in Motion Awards were handed out.

The day kicks off Bike Month for the city, which will offer cycle-centred activities and events throughout the month of June.

Bike to School Week has also officially begun with the goal of encouraging kids to ride to class from today until May 31.

