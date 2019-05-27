Bike Month in Hamilton gets rolling with ride to work day
Crowds of Hamilton cyclists, from students to professional soccer players, rode their bikes to work Monday.
The annual Bike Day In Hamilton is meant to encourage employees and residents to use pedal-power to get around.
Check out these awesome <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bikedayham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bikedayham</a> riders!! <a href="https://t.co/8ROhzuKDKa">pic.twitter.com/8ROhzuKDKa</a>—@SmartCommuteHam
This year the event celebrated its 11th anniversary, with a Bike Parade to city hall, a cycling reception at Mohawk College and McMaster University and participation by players from Hamilton's Canadian Premier League soccer team, Forge FC.
It’s Bike to Work Day in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a>! <br><br>Giuliano (<a href="https://twitter.com/giulianofrano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@giulianofrano</a>) & Kyle led a group of students to City Hall this morning to encourage cycling in our city. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForgeFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForgeFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BikeDayHam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BikeDayHam</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofhamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofhamilton</a> <a href="https://t.co/C52lVp0boM">pic.twitter.com/C52lVp0boM</a>—@ForgeFCHamilton
Bikes packed the racks outside city hall between 7 and 9 a.m. as cyclists gathered for food, live music and to watch as the the Community in Motion Awards were handed out.
Even if it wasn't <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BikeToWorkDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BikeToWorkDay</a> it'd be the perfect day to bike to work. I don't own a bike, but thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/SoBiHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SoBiHamilton</a>, I have many not too far from my doorstep. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BikeDayHam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BikeDayHam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/rjp4wgNNZ5">pic.twitter.com/rjp4wgNNZ5</a>—@keaninloomis
The day kicks off Bike Month for the city, which will offer cycle-centred activities and events throughout the month of June.
Amazing morning for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BikeToWorkDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BikeToWorkDay</a> riding from <a href="https://twitter.com/MohawkCollege?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MohawkCollege</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ward8Hamilton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ward8Hamilton</a> down the Jolly Cut to join <a href="https://twitter.com/NrinderWard3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NrinderWard3</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ward1wilson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ward1wilson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PaulsEsther?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PaulsEsther</a> at City Hall!<a href="https://twitter.com/cityofhamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofhamilton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CycleHamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CycleHamilton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BikeDayHam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BikeDayHam</a> <a href="https://t.co/O0kAyXxRoG">pic.twitter.com/O0kAyXxRoG</a>—@JohnPaulDanko
Bike to School Week has also officially begun with the goal of encouraging kids to ride to class from today until May 31.
Great problem to have en route to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BikeDayHam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BikeDayHam</a> - a long cycle traffic line-up at Bay & Hunter stop light <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofhamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofhamilton</a> <a href="https://t.co/LcP9aL4U0l">pic.twitter.com/LcP9aL4U0l</a>—@SarahVWayland