Niagara Falls to be lit up in white tonight to honour Betty White's 100th birthday

For 15 minutes on Monday night, Niagara Falls will pay tribute to legendary actor Betty White by lighting up both the Canadian and American waterfalls — in white, of course.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board says the Horseshoe and American falls will be washed in white between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. ET to honour what would have been the Illinois-born star's 100th birthday.

White, known for her portrayal of Rose on the late 1980s sitcom Golden Girls and for her roles in other shows, died Dec. 31 at her home in Los Angeles following a Dec. 25 stroke.

Her comedic chops and up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, leaving several generations of fans in mourning.

The illumination board has financed and operated the nightly lighting of the falls since 1925. It is made up of representatives from many local boards and municipal governments on both sides of the border.