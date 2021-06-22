'Pain is a life sentence': Parents of Paul Bernardo's victims oppose killer's parole release

The mothers of teenagers Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy told Tuesday's virtual parole board hearing for Paul Bernardo, who's serving life at Millhaven Penitentiary in eastern Ontario, that the convicted killer and serial rapist should never be released.

"For those who say that time heals, they don't know the excruciating pain that comes from such a horrific loss," Donna French said.

"Time doesn't heal the pain. The pain is a life sentence."

Bernardo's crimes in the 1980s and early '90s include kidnapping, torturing and killing Kristen and Leslie near St. Catharines, Ont.

Bernardo, now 56, was convicted in 1995 and is serving a life sentence.

Kristen's mother also spoke at the virtual hearing about the 29 years of experiences her daughter would never have, and the agonizing process of accepting all she had to endure.

2018 parole attempt denied

Leslie, of Burlington, Ont. was 14 in June 1991 when Bernardo and his then wife, Karla Homolka, tortured and killed her at their Port Dalhousie, Ont., home.

Kristen, of St. Catharines was 15 when she was held captive for three days and killed in April 1992.

Bernardo, a designated dangerous offender, has been eligible for full parole for more than three years.

But relatives of his victims are adamant he should never be allowed out of prison.

This is the second time in three years they are making that case to the Parole Board of Canada. It took just 30 minutes to reject his release in October 2018.

"It seems that just as the ink has dried on our previous victim impact statement, Doug [Kristen's father] and I have to muster up the strength to prepare a second statement," French said.

"This is a painful and difficult process as there are no words that can capture the depth of our loss, anguish and despair."

Read aloud by lawyer Tim Danson, the statement from Debbie Mahaffy talked about how this second attempt at parole felt like another exhumation, violation and loss.

"Thirty years have passed since Leslie was taken from us, but the memories of that horrendous time are just as vivid today as they were then. There is no escape for us from this horror," Mahaffy's statement said.

Bernardo has admitted to raping at least 14 women.

He was also convicted of manslaughter in the death of Homolka's 15-year-old sister, Tammy. In December 1990, she was drugged, sexually assaulted and died.

Homolka was released in 2005 after pleading guilty to manslaughter and serving 12 years in prison.