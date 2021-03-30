Bell times changing in September for some Hamilton public, Catholic schools

Bell times are changing in some Hamilton schools in the fall in order to combat the years-long bus driver shortage.

There are 37 public and 33 Catholic schools with changed times — some starting earlier and others starting later. The times come into effect in September 2021.

A bell times study for the boards, which was underway in 2019 but paused during the pandemic, sought to solve the problem of students not getting to class on time.

Citing a bus driver shortage, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) said there were late pick-ups and drop-offs for around 25 to 35 routes.

The study was also a way for the boards to look at anticipated bus company contract renewals, which they said in 2019 were expected to raise their transportation budgets by "many millions of dollars" in the next few years.

Along with the time changes, the study led to 27 buses being slashed.

A joint media release from the school boards says the adjustment is being shared now to give families "as much notice as possible for the changes next fall."

Shawn McKillop, spokesperson for HWDSB, said each school website has a letter uploaded about the times, and a school messenger notification was shared with every family, regardless of whether their school's bell time has changed or remains unchanged.

"Our students will no longer be delayed in getting to school or their home. Our students deserve to arrive on time," said HWDSB chair Dawn Danko in the release.

Public schools

In HWDSB schools, elementary schools will start between 8:10 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and will end between 2:30 to 3:50 p.m.

Secondary schools will start between 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and run until 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

A list of HWDSB bell time changes is available online.

The greatest time difference — starting and ending 45 minutes later — will be seen by Bellmoore Elementary School, Chedoke Elementary School, and Mount Hope Elementary School.

Catholic schools

In Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB), the greatest time difference will be for St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School. The school will start and dismiss 40 minutes earlier than during the 2020-2021 year.

A list of HWCDSB school time changes can also be found online.