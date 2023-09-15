Bear rescued from Marineland 'didn't understand trees.' Finds new home at wildlife sanctuary

A black bear rescued from Marineland has found his forever home, roaming the woods up north.

Three-year-old Sasha was removed from the Niagara Falls theme park and relocated to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary near Parry Sound, Ont., last year.

At first Sasha was quiet and unsure, said Jan Kingshott, Aspen Valley's director of animal welfare.

"He didn't understand trees, dirt, mud or snow," she said. "It took a while for him to get used to the sound of birds and wolves howling."

But after his winter hibernation, Sasha's confidence grew and he began sharing an area with another bear named Clover.

"He loves people and is a ham," Kingshott said. "He adores his friend Clover and spends a lot of time in the pond. He's everything a bear should be."

Sasha, left, with his bestie Clover in their natural enclosure. (Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary)

Aspen Valley formally adopted Sasha earlier this month. He'll stay there for the rest of his life, which could span over 30 years. He has an acre of forested woodland to explore, as well as a natural den to hibernate in every winter.

Kingshott said Aspen Valley received a call from the province's animal welfare services last year, asking if they could take in a bear from Marineland. Getting a request from the agency is not very common, and they had never adopted an animal from the theme park, but agreed to pick Sasha up, she said.

Marineland under investigation for treatment of animals

Kingshott declined to comment on the bear conditions at Marineland, but said Sasha was healthy when he came into Aspen Valley's care.

"Thank you animal welfare services for their rescue efforts and the teamwork it took to give a lone black bear born in captivity a new beginning," said Aspen Valley executive director Linda Glimps in an email to supporters.

Marineland did not reply to a request for comment for this story, but has been subject to a years-long animal welfare investigation. Animal welfare services officers continue doing regular inspections of both marine and land animals, said the solicitor general's press secretary, Hunter Kell.

"Animal welfare services will not hesitate to issue orders if Marineland is not in compliance with all rules, regulations and standards of care regarding the welfare of animals," Kell said.

The park houses an unknown number of black bears that live together in an enclosure with dens and water. Visitors can feed the bears corn pops.

Last June, Marineland was charged with failing to provide three bear cubs permanent and adequate water sources as well as climbing structures, The Canadian Press reported. Those charges are now before the court.