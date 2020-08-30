Niagara police searching for ball python on the loose in Beamsville
Niagara Regional Police Service is searching for a loose Ball Python in Beamsville
Police say the slithering serpent is around Ashby Drive and Hillside Drive
Niagara Regional Police Service is searching for a loose ball python in Beamsville.
Police say the slithering serpent is around Ashby Drive and Hillside Drive. It tweeted photos of the snake at 12:36 p.m. on Sunday.
Images show the python is at least a few feet in length. Its scales are black and brown.
Ball pythons tend to curl up into a ball when stressed.
Officers say anyone who spots the snake should not approach it and should call the Humane Society.