Niagara police searching for ball python on the loose in Beamsville

Niagara Regional Police Service is searching for a loose ball python in Beamsville.

Police say the slithering serpent is around Ashby Drive and Hillside Drive. It tweeted photos of the snake at 12:36 p.m. on Sunday.

Images show the python is at least a few feet in length. Its scales are black and brown.

It's unclear how large the ball python is. (MRPS)

Ball pythons tend to curl up into a ball when stressed.

Officers say anyone who spots the snake should not approach it and should call the Humane Society.