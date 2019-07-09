Man and woman arrested after female victim and dogs killed in fire: Hamilton police

Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a Hamilton residential fire they say killed a female victim and two dogs.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man and woman were arrested at the scene, but declined to provide further detail, saying a media release from Det-Sgt. Peter Thom of the Major Crime Unit would be coming with more information.

Crews were called to the multiple-alarm fire around 7:20 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames pouring out the second-floor apartment, according to chief David Cunliffe.

People on scene told firefighters there were still residents inside and teams began an "aggressive" interior search and fire suppression, he added.

Firefighters found one person on the first floor and helped that person out of the building. A female victim was found on the second floor and also taken outside where CPR was performed.

Cunliffe says she was transported to hospital by paramedics and later pronounced dead. The female is Hamilton's first fire fatality of the year. She has not been identified.

The Hamilton Fire Marshall will be investigating. (David Ritchie/CBC)

The fire was quickly brought under control and put out, says the chief.

He added there was significant damage to one room on the second floor with smoke damage throughout.

Two large dogs were also located. Firefighters tried to resuscitate them, but were not successful, says Cunliffe.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, but the chief says he was treated at the scene and returned to active duty.

The cause and damage estimate for the fire haven't been determined. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and will be on scene investigating today.

Police are also continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact Det. Mario Rizzo at 905-546-2920.