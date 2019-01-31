The last days of basic income: For those in desperate need, what happens now?

In just a few weeks, Ontario's ambitious basic income pilot project will be over, cancelled by Doug Ford's Conservative government. The last payments go out March 31.

For the 4,000 people from Hamilton, Thunder Bay and Lindsay who depended on that money to survive, what happens now?

CBC Hamilton will host a live chat on this page and on the CBC Hamilton and CBC Thunder Bay Facebook pages from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Laura Cattari, a basic income recipient from Hamilton, Sheila Regehr, Basic Income Canada Network Chairperson, Tom Cooper of the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction and Joshua Hewitt, a recipient from Thunder Bay, will be part of the panel.

Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod and Hamilton MPP Donna Skelly were also invited but said they were not available.

A court case is also happening this week, led by four people from Lindsay, Ont, aiming to overturn the provincial government's decision.

Under the program, recipients could receive up to $16,989 per year regardless of their employment status. People in the program said the money helped their health, self-esteem and job prospects.

Should the program have been cancelled? Does the province have a good plan to replace it? Should the courts overturn the government's decision? Post your questions and comments on this page or Tweet to @CBCHamilton or send an email to Conrad.Collaco@cbc.ca.

Have your say. You can be a part of our of our live chat starting at noon on Friday or, get an early start and send your questions or comments in now in the "quick log-in" box below.