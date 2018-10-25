Man arrested after gunpoint carjacking, 2 Barton Street bank robberies

A Hamilton man has been arrested, police say, in connection with a string of alleged crimes along Barton Street East including stealing a Ford Mustang and robbing two banks at gunpoint.

Police say the crime spree started on Oct. 10 when a 34-year-old man with a gun stole a blue 2006 Mustang from a driver in a Barton Street parking lot around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect is believed to have driven to a nearby Esso Station where he then stole gas, police say.

Eleven days later, the man then allegedly robbed a TD bank on Barton, demanding money from a teller before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators. No one was injured.

Then, on Oct. 24, police say the man robbed a Scotiabank branch on Barton Street in a similar way, demanding cash and fleeing from the scene.

Officers with the Hamilton police BEAR and east end HEAT unit identified the man and located him, again, on Barton Street. He was arrested around 10 p.m. on Oct. 24.

A 34-year-old Hamilton man is now facing the following charges: