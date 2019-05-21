5 female inmates suffer suspected drug overdoses at Barton jail in just 4 days

Two female inmates at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre (HWDC) were taken to hospital Monday evening after suffering suspected drug overdoses.

That brings the total number of suspected overdoses for women at the Barton Street jail to five within four days.

The latest incidents also come just over a month after a female inmate in her 30s died of a suspected overdose at the HWDC on April 12.

"The thought of those people make me sick," said Amy McKechnie, whose brother Ryan died of a suspected overdose at the jail in 2017. "[I'm] wondering how many more and when will it stop?"

The recent spate of suspected overdoses for female inmates started late last week.

Paramedics were called to the HWDC around 7 p.m. on May 16 after reports of a patient who had overdosed, according to Hamilton EMS superintendent Dave Thompson.

While they were caring for the first woman they were told about a second patient showing signs of an opiod overdose and a second crew was dispatched to help her.

Thompson said paramedics have since been told of a third woman who was also believed to be overdosing that same night and was taken to hospital by corrections staff.

He added it's his understanding all three women were cell mates.

"All of them have been subsequently treated and released and they're back at the jail."

Hamilton paramedics have responded to more than 59 emergencies at the jail so far this year, said Thompson, including more than a dozen related to "potential drug/opioid use."

The Ministry of the Solicitor General did not immediately respond to a request for comment.