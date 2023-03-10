Inmates at Hamilton jail start hunger strike, advocate says it's over weekly lockdowns

Inmates at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre on Barton Street East started a hunger strike Wednesday morning amid constant lockdowns and a lack of time for fresh air.

Cedar Hopperton, a volunteer with the Barton Prisoner Solidarity Project, told CBC Hamilton most of the inmates on the fourth floor — there are roughly 120 inmates, she says — are taking part in the demonstration.

"They're willing to risk their healthy and safety over these things and I intend to stand with them," she said.

"We don't want to forget about our neighbours who are locked up."

Andrew Morrison, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, told CBC Hamilton the ministry is aware inmates on one unit are refusing meals.

"Correctional staff are engaging the inmates to address their concerns. Health care staff are monitoring inmates involved. The inmates continue to have access to canteen, including snacks."

He added the facility "is secure and operating routinely."

Lawyer struggling to talk to inmates due to lockdowns

Hopperton said inmates have been subjected to lockdowns for three-day stretches almost every week.

"They're kept to three in a cell and don't have access to showers and phones," she said.

Beth Bromberg, a criminal defence lawyer who represents roughly 17 inmates at the Barton Jail, told CBC Hamilton she wasn't aware of the hunger strike but has had trouble communicating with clients lately due to all the lockdowns.

There was at least one lockdown this week, she said.

"We haven't been able to get calls through. We haven't been hearing from them," she told CBC Hamilton.

"The jail has been locked down quite a lot lately."

Lack of fresh air and potential change to TV

Hopperton said inmates have only been able to access the yard once a week despite being entitled to yard time daily.

"Prisoners have ... written letters to the administration. They've brought it up with sergeants and during COVID, people have repeatedly been on hunger strike over this issue."

A provincial government webpage says inmates are "normally offered" daily outdoor time, but a superintendent could cancel "as needed" if there's weather or security concerns.

Hopperton said the issue inmates are most passionate about is potentially losing specialty TV channels earned during a different hunger strike during the pandemic. The TV channels give them access to hip-hop music, among other things.

Prisoners were on strike last March about yard time, cleaning supplies, clean bedding amid a COVID-10 outbreak.

There was another strike in August 2020 related to access to books, soap, yard time, lockdowns and long delays when receiving mail.