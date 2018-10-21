Tiger-Cats' Banks out for rest of season with broken collarbone
Speedy wideout is 2nd in CFL in receptions, receiving yards
Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brandon Banks will miss the balance of the season with a broken collarbone, the CFL team has announced.
Banks was injured early in the fourth quarter of Friday's 35-31 loss to the hometown Ottawa Redblacks.
- Ward's record-setting kick highlights Redblacks' key win over Ticats
- Tiger-Cats re-sign 'game-changing' Brandon Banks
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Banks to a one-year contract last January, with head coach June Jones calling him "one of the premier playmakers in the Canadian Football League."
The five-foot-seven American player is in his sixth CFL season, all of which have been with the Tiger-Cats.
This season, Banks is tied for first in the CFL with teammate Luke Tasker in receiving touchdowns (11), and second in receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,423).
Banks also set a new club record for the most 100-plus yards receiving games in a season, the team said. His 10 beat Tony Champion's 1989 record of eight.
Banks had 94 receptions and 1,423 receiving yards this year, the team said, ranking fifth in a single season in Ticats history.
The Ticats host Ottawa on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. ET.
