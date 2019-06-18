If you get a suspicious text about your bank account 'never click the link!': OPP
Provincial police want people to report suspicious text messages to their phone company
Provincial police in Norfolk County are warning residents about a bank text messaging scam that can be used to infect phones or steal personal information.
A concerned resident contacted the OPP around noon Saturday after receiving a text claiming their bank account had been suspended. The message included a link to a page where they could sign in to verify their account information, according to police.
But, police say, clicking that link allows damaging software to access a person's phone or redirects them to a site where their personal information is stolen with the aim of accessing their debit or credit card number.
"Never click on the link!" police say in a media release.
"Taking the time to log in to your online bank account through a secure network is a lot easier than the trouble you'd be dealing with after thieves get their hands on your personal information."
Here are some tips from police to avoid getting scammed:
- Don't reply to text messages or click on links from phone numbers you don't recognize.
- Delete suspicious text messages right away. Legitimate companies do not ask for sensitive information by email or text.
- Report suspicious text messages to your wireless carrier.
- Keep an eye on your bill for services you haven't ordered. Some charges may appear only once, but others might be monthly "subscriptions".
Norfolk OPP say they continue to receive reports from residents about attempts to defraud them.
For more information on how to protect yourself, call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.
