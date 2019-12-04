Hamilton police say that a male has barricaded himself inside a home on the mountain and a baby was sent to hospital.

Just before 3:30 am on Wednesday, police were alerted that a "child under the age of 2" was injured at a home in the area of Rymal Road E and Trinity Church Road.

Police were called to the home, and a baby was transported to hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." Police are not releasing the nature of those injuries at this time.

A male has since barricaded himself inside the home, which is near Bishop Ryan Secondary School. The person's relation to the baby has not been released at this time.

The school is open and police continue to work with school officials.

Rymal Road is closed at Trinity Church Road and Dakota Blvd. due to a police presence in the area.

A tactical unit and incident commander is on scene.

There is no threat to public safety, police say.

More to come.