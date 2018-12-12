'Is it worth the risk?' OPP encouraging store owners to ditch ATMs amid rash of thefts

Provincial police have a simple message for store owners — if you don't need an ATM, don't have one. It's just not worth the risk.

Investigators in several OPP jurisdictions, along with Hamilton police, are raising the alarm about an uptick in break-ins where cash machines are being targeted and stolen. Police in Hamilton alone say they have investigated 27 such incidents so far in 2018.

The thefts tend to follow a pattern. A crew of three or four people use a stolen vehicle as a battering ram to bash through a store window or wall. Then they throw a chain around the ATM and someone hits the gas, hauling the heavy machine through the building, bouncing off shelves and leaving a trail of destruction.

They have this down to a science. - OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk

In response, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said police have been meeting with business owners for months about the possibility of getting rid of their automated teller.

"We're asking store owners, 'If you don't need the machines, why have them? Is it worth the risk?'" he explained, adding the thefts often end up costing businesses more than they were making off of the machines.

"You have a $1,000 machine, then somebody ... rips your ATM out causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage."

ATM thefts 'down to a science'

A recent incident in Norfolk County underlines the problem.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 3, a pickup truck slammed through the wall of an Esso gas station. Two people wearing Halloween masks hopped out, threw a chain around the ATM and yanked it out.

Police were on scene within minutes, but by that time the thieves had escaped, said Sanchuk.

"That's just how fast and how smooth these individuals are, they have this down to a science."

Const. Ed Sanchuk says the ATM theft in Norfolk County caused thousands of dollars in damage to a gas station. (OPP)

The ATM was later recovered in a nearby ditch, but the store was heavily damaged and will stay closed for weeks, something Sanchuk said will have a "snowball effect" on the owner, employees and community.

"It's a small town store, they're out of business for some time and that was basically the only ATM in the area."

The stolen vehicles used to drag the machines don't tend to fare much better than the stores they damage.

Sanchuk said officials often find them burned out with a cut open cash machine in the back, the money long gone.

Police in Hamilton have also marked an increase in thefts aimed at ATMs over the past year.

How to protect your business

Const. Jerome Stewart said investigators have noticed similarities between the incidents, with the most common being ATMs placed in plain view of a door or window, allowing thieves quick and easy access.

In response, police are providing owners with the following tips:

If possible, place the ATM in an area of the store that is not easily accessible or visible from a door or window.

Maintain ATMs with a minimum amount of currency.

Make sure video surveillance systems work and will capture the interior and exterior of the business.

Consider installing bollards and or concrete curbs outside windows and doors to block vehicles.

Get rid of any extra signs on windows and doors to give potential witnesses a better view inside the store.

Use exterior lighting to give potential witnesses a clear view.

Stewart said stocking the minimum amount of cash rather then keeping an ATM "fully loaded" is especially important. He added police are even asking owners to install tracking devices in their machines.