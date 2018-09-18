Join CBC Hamilton for a live panel discussion on the city's arts scene Wednesday

Hamilton's arts scene is in a state of flux — a community enjoying intense growth and possibility, but also faced with immense challenges surrounding affordability and the opportunity to create.

So on Wednesday at noon, CBC Hamilton is hosting a livestream panel discussion to examine the realities of being a creator in Hamilton, and to talk about what's working, and what isn't.

Panellists will include:

George Qua-Enoo, a Hamilton-based photographer.

Jeremy Freiburger of CoBALT Connects, a non-profit organization that connects creative businesses around the city.

Angela Orasch, a researcher and organizer of the Gaged Forum, which has been holding a series of events across the city to talk about gentrification.

Reporter Adam Carter will host the discussion, as the panel talks about the state of the arts in Hamilton, and looks to the future to figure out how best to serve the city's creative industries.

The discussion begins at noon. You can follow along on this page and on Facebook. Have a question you would like our panel to discuss? You can ask it on Facebook during the live stream, on Twitter, or by emailing hamilton@cbc.ca.