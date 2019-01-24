Man charged with murder of his mother, step-father after Dundas house fire last summer
Police say Richard Taylor acted alone and the murders were 'financially motivated'
Hamilton police have charged Richard Taylor, 42, with the "financially motivated" murder of his mother and step father in connection with a fire at his childhood home in Dundas investigators say was intentionally set.
"We believe Richard Taylor acted alone," Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said at a press conference Thursday afternoon "and that
the murder of his mother and step-father was financially motivated."
Carla and Alan Rutherford were "peacefully" asleep in their home at 8 Greening Court in Dundas on July 9, 2018, police say, at about 3:45 a.m. when a fire was intentionally sparked.
The Ontario fire marshal reported back in October that the fire that killed the retired couple was deliberately set. Police had been investigating the deaths as a homicide.
More to come.