Skip to Main Content
Man charged with murder of his mother, step-father after Dundas house fire last summer

Man charged with murder of his mother, step-father after Dundas house fire last summer

Hamilton police have charged Richard Taylor, 42, with the "financially motivated" murder of his mother and step father in connection with a fire at his childhood home in Dundas investigators say was intentionally set.

Police say Richard Taylor acted alone and the murders were 'financially motivated'

CBC News ·
Carla and Alan Rutherford both died after a fire at their Dundas home Monday. (Hamilton Police Service)

Hamilton police have charged Richard Taylor, 42, with the "financially motivated" murder of his mother and step father in connection with a fire at his childhood home in Dundas investigators say was intentionally set.

"We believe Richard Taylor acted alone," Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said at a press conference Thursday afternoon "and that 
the murder of his mother and step-father was financially motivated."

Carla and Alan Rutherford were "peacefully" asleep in their home at 8 Greening Court in Dundas on July 9, 2018, police say, at about 3:45 a.m. when a fire was intentionally sparked.

The Ontario fire marshal reported back in October that the fire that killed the retired couple was deliberately set. Police had been investigating the deaths as a homicide.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us