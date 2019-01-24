Hamilton police have charged Richard Taylor, 42, with the "financially motivated" murder of his mother and step father in connection with a fire at his childhood home in Dundas investigators say was intentionally set.

"We believe Richard Taylor acted alone," Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said at a press conference Thursday afternoon "and that

the murder of his mother and step-father was financially motivated."

Carla and Alan Rutherford were "peacefully" asleep in their home at 8 Greening Court in Dundas on July 9, 2018, police say, at about 3:45 a.m. when a fire was intentionally sparked.

The Ontario fire marshal reported back in October that the fire that killed the retired couple was deliberately set. Police had been investigating the deaths as a homicide.

