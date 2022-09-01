2 more men charged with murder in violent Hamilton kidnapping, police say

Two more men have been charged with murder in the alleged violent kidnapping of a father, police say, that put one of his sons in hospital and left another son dead.

Police say a 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old man from Hamilton were arrested Wednesday and are now facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault in relation to the incident early on Sept. 16, 2021.

Hamilton police say 21-year-old Hasnain "Nano" Ali and his brother were shot while trying to protect their father from kidnappers at a home in the Mount Hope neighbourhood.

Police allege the kidnappers took off in an SUV with 63-year-old father Faqir Ali, who was later found severely beaten near a lift bridge on Beach Boulevard. His wife and daughter were in the home too, but weren't harmed.

Police say the two adult sons were taken to hospital and Hasnain died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested 25-year-old John Bartley and 35-year-old Gino McCall of Hamilton. Back in October, Antoine Chambers was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

In October, Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said police were still investigating the motive behind the attack but said money was involved.