IN PHOTOS | Arkells bring The Rally back to Hamilton, a show 848 days in the making
Arkells brought thousands of happy fans to Tim Hortons Field this past Saturday for The Rally, the second edition originally scheduled for June 2020.
Thousands of fans packed Tim Hortons Field Saturday for a long-awaited return of the Hamilton band
Arkells brought a second round of The Rally back to Hamilton this past weekend — a concert 848 days in the making.
"This is a long way from the Casbah lounge, our first ever gig in Hamilton," singer Max Kerman shouted to a sea of around 27,000 fans.
The show capped off a few days of Arkells energy pumped into the city, after the band also brought out local politicians, Raptors coach Nick Nurse, reps from Basketball Canada and players of all ages to celebrate the opening of an upgraded basketball court at Woodlands Park on Friday.
Saturday's festivities kicked off with a bike ride lead by members of the Juno award-winning Hamilton band to Tim Hortons Field, where the band last played during the Grey Cup halftime show in December.
The show — which was originally set for June 2020 before the pandemic hit — follows the success of the 2018 inaugural edition of The Rally.
Show openers this year included Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty, U.S.-based singer K.Flay, and band Mt. Joy. Arkells took the stage around 9 p.m.
