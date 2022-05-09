Arkells team up with councillor for $80K upgrade of basketball court at Woodlands Park

The Arkells have teamed up with councillor Nrinder Nann to provide an $80,000 upgrade for the multi-use surface at Woodlands Park, transforming it into a "professional grade" basketball court.

The Ward 3 representative announced in a Facebook post on Friday that her office had been working with Hamilton's "beloved band" for an "epic glow-up" at the park on Barton Street East.

It started with Arkell's frontman Max Kerman, who contacted the councillor in January about making some changes at the court, according to Nann.

The councillor said Kerman described basketball as a sport with a very "low cost barrier" to play, adding he and his bandmates care about "good public space."

The Arkells managed to fundraise $80,000, with donations from the "Hamilton basketball family," professional referee Ron Foxcroft, Toronto Raptor's coach Nick Nurse, Superfan "Nav" Bhatua and Michael Bartlett, CEO of basketball Canada, Nann wrote.

The money will see new backboards, bleachers, acrylic court surfacing and improved lighting, she added.

"In recognition of [the Arkells'] community efforts, showing up to support diverse communities across our city, and sharing such love, I moved to have the multi-court named 'The Rally Court' at Public Works Committee this past Monday," read her post.

Nann said the project comes at a good time, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic has made "many of us become more sedentary over the past two years."

"I hope this refurbished court will inspire people of all ages to get away from screens and get outside for some ball."

The councillor said she hopes to welcome residents to the park during the week of June 25th, when the Arkells are set to host "The Rally," a hometown concert at Tim Hortons Field.