'It's going to be incredible': After 16 months, the Arkells return to live shows

Arkells lead singer Max Kerman said his show tonight will be a "unifying moment," in "one of the safest places you could hold a concert right now" — and "it's going to be incredible."

The Hamilton rockers are gearing up to play three shows at the Budweiser Stage Amphitheatre in Toronto from Friday through Sunday.

While the venue hasn't had an in-person audience since October 2019, Kerman said, "We want to make sure that everybody is feeling safe and comfortable at the show."

The pandemic has silenced live music at large venues since March 2020. For some ticket-holders, it'll be their first show in over a year.

I have no idea how I will react, it's something I won't know until I'm there. I'm feeling a lot of complex & intense emotions, far besides excited. I'm going to be extremely emotional. I'm crying writing these last sentences now. But all the emotions are for good reasons. ❤️ —@plsplaycircles On Twitter, a fan named Sam @plsplaycircles said in a thread: "I have no idea how I will react, it's something I won't know until I'm there. I'm feeling a lot of complex & intense emotions, far besides excited. I'm going to be extremely emotional. I'm crying writing these last sentences now. But all the emotions are for good reasons."

Some rules for concert-goers

Step 3 of the Ontario government's regulations limits the amount of outdoor venue seating to 75 per cent capacity, or 15,000 people, whichever number is less. This means the venue could see up to 12,000 people on any given night.

Masks will be mandatory except when patrons are eating and drinking. Other health regulations will be in effect during the shows as well. This includes cashless payment at concessions, as well as allowing patrons to bring their own food wrapped in plastic.

The event comes on the heels of the Arkells' music video Swing Swing Swing, which debuted on Thursday. The single is part of their new album Blink Once, set to release Sept. 22. It includes 11 new tracks and is available to preorder on their website.

In an interview Friday morning on CBC Radio, Kerman said they look forward to interacting with their fans in a concert space again.

"To have a chance to play for a real audience with a real give and take and singalongs, and your feeding off of each other."

There's something about in-person events that help people feel connected, he added.

"When we're stuck at home on our phones and we're reading the news, and we're just hearing about what a divided place the world can be, that can get really hard," said Kerman. "But I think when you're at a ball game or whether you're at a concert, you're like, 'This is something we all have in common together.' … I think that is going to feel really amazing."

Live Nation also announced the return of several other bands to the stage closer to fall, including:

Walk off the Earth, a Burlington, Ont., group.

Maroon 5.

Sam Roberts Band.