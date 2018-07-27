Brightest stars in Pakistan's entertainment industry come to Hamilton for Hum Awards

The brightest stars of Pakistan's entertainment industry will be honoured this weekend in Hamilton.

The 6th annual Hum Awards celebrate Pakistani entertainment, fashion, glamour, arts and more. The Hamilton event marks the first time the show has been held in North America. The cities of Karachi, Dubai and Lahore have all hosted previous shows.

It will take place at FirstOntario Centre and is expected to draw a crowd of about 15,000 people.

What are the 6 things your favourite stars love about <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HUMAwards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HUMAwards</a>? Watch here 🎤🎬✨<br>Tickets available at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TicketMaster?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TicketMaster</a><br>Buy online: <a href="https://t.co/K61MP14dec">https://t.co/K61MP14dec</a><br>Contact: 1-855-682-6736<br>For Sponsorships Contact:<br>Digital Media Limited 905-894-5551 <br>Sales@dmltv.com<a href="https://twitter.com/KubraMKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KubraMKhan</a> <a href="https://t.co/lG6AvVWdUi">pic.twitter.com/lG6AvVWdUi</a> —@HUMAWARDS Hamilton was chosen over New York City, London, Dallas, and Toronto, says Syed Zia, CEO of Digital Media Limited based in Oakville Ont., the company organizing and managing the awards for Hum Network and its local presence.

Canada ultimately was awarded the show, Zia says, because the country has a vibrant Pakistani community and an established South Asian community.

Zia says Hamilton was chosen because of its diverse population.

We thought, you know what, this is a city where we have the most support. This is a country which appreciates the diversity, which appreciates the multiculturalism. - Syed Zia, CEO of Digital Media Limited

"We thought you know what, this is a city where we have the most support. This is a country which appreciates the diversity, which appreciates the multiculturalism," said Zia. "I think we made the right decision to choose the city of Hamilton."

"We have a lot of [a] South Asian Pakistani population that lives in Hamilton and around the surrounding areas."

Hamilton made the most sense, Zia said, partly because FirstOntario Centre was a large enough venue to fit the bill.

According to Zia, part of Bay Street will be closed off for the red carpet event where over 100 stars are expected to walk across.

There's going to be 15-20 celebrities performing on stage.

Hamilton sets the stage

The organizer says the city has been both helpful and cooperative.

"I think we made the right decision to choose the city of Hamilton," said Zia.

The event will air on television to Hum Network's global viewers. The network airs dramas and lifestyle programs.

"It's a new, vibrant, industry in Pakistan," said Zia about Pakistan's evolving industry. Where he says it traditionally has thrived in the television and drama department, Pakistan is now giving Bollywood a runs for its money in the South Asian movie market.

"Bollywood produces the best movies and Pakistani television industry produces the best TV shows and best dramas. This is a general fact right," said Zia.

He says there's an emerging new movie industry that's happening in Pakistan like Bollywood.

A difference between the two he says, Pakistani filmmakers are choosing "very interesting" subjects for their films, social change.

"The change I'm seeing in the Pakistani movie industry is that these producers, these young directors, they're actually trying to convey a message."