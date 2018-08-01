An estimated three tonnes of animal carcasses were scattered, police say, across a road near Port Dover, south of Hamilton, leaving a reeking mess.

A front-end loader was called out to St. John's Road East around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said, after a truck heading west careened into the ditch, tossing its load of mixed animal remains,

"It was a mess," he said. "I could've swore I saw some chickens in there, some cows, sheep. You name it, it was in there."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> would like to thank <a href="https://twitter.com/NorfolkEMS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NorfolkEMS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NoCoFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NoCoFire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NorfolkCountyCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NorfolkCountyCA</a> and our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/towing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#towing</a> partners for all their assistance. St John's Rd East is still closed for cleanup. Opening time unknown. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafe</a> ^es <a href="https://t.co/oJoXVg147X">pic.twitter.com/oJoXVg147X</a> —@OPP_WR

The Norfolk County Fire Authority was called in to spray down the road, because officials were worried the carcasses could attract other animals, which would cause more collisions.

Driver injured

A 36-year-old Exeter man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The road was finally cleared between 9 and 10 p.m., said Sanchuk, who added the stench after the crash is going to stick with him for a while.

"It was a very, very potent smell and it's something... you never want to smell in your life."