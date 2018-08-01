Skip to Main Content
More than 3 tonnes of reeking animal carcasses spill after truck crashes on Norfolk road

More than 3 tonnes of reeking animal carcasses spill after truck crashes on Norfolk road

An estimated three tonnes of animal carcasses were scattered, police say, across a road near Port Dover, south of Hamilton, leaving a reeking mess. WARNING: This article includes photos some may find disturbing.

WARNING: This article includes photos some may find disturbing

CBC News ·
Heavy equipment was called in to help right a truck that rolled Tuesday, tossing an estimated three tonnes of animal carcasses across St. John's Road East. (Norfolk County OPP)

An estimated three tonnes of animal carcasses were scattered, police say, across a road near Port Dover, south of Hamilton, leaving a reeking mess.

A front-end loader was called out to St. John's Road East around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said, after a truck heading west careened into the ditch, tossing its load of mixed animal remains, 

"It was a mess," he said. "I could've swore I saw some chickens in there, some cows, sheep. You name it, it was in there."

The Norfolk County Fire Authority was called in to spray down the road, because officials were worried the carcasses could attract other animals, which would cause more collisions.

Driver injured

A 36-year-old Exeter man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The road was finally cleared between 9 and 10 p.m., said Sanchuk, who added the stench after the crash is going to stick with him for a while.

"It was a very, very potent smell and it's something... you never want to smell in your life."

The road was finally cleared between 9 and 10 p.m. Tuesday. (Norfolk County OPP)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us