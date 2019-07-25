Police issue Amber Alert for 2-year-old girl in Brantford, Ont.

Police in Brantford, Ont., issued an Amber Albert for a two-year-old girl early Thursday morning.

The subject of the alert is Heather McManus, who is described as a white, two-year-old girl with blond hair and blue eyes wearing a white shirt and a diaper.

ONTARIO AMBER ALERT IN EFFECT <a href="https://t.co/3uPT1jQaaA">pic.twitter.com/3uPT1jQaaA</a> —@AMBERAlertONT

She is believed to be with her father, Shawn McManus, who police described as a white, 37-year old with red and brown hair, weighing approximately 130 pounds and standing five feet, six inches tall.

Police say the father was last seen earlier on Thursday leaving Brantford in a vehicle with two adult females. The vehicle has been located in Hamilton, though police say the child and suspect are still missing.

If seen, people are asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.