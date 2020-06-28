Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy missing from Hamilton home

Niagara Region police have issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old boy missing from a Hamilton home.

Dushaun Mitchell went missing from Mericourt Road at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The boy is a Black male, three feet tall and 60 pounds, with dark eyes and short hair.

Police say he's believed to be with his father, John Mitchell. He's described as a 44-year-old Black male, 5-foot-7, with brown eyes and short hair.

The pair are believed to be in a gold Mercedes.