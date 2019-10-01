Amber Alert issued by Niagara police for 5 missing children

Niagara police are searching for a father who is believed to have abducted five children.

Detectives with the service's Child Abuse Unit said in an Amber Alert issued Tuesday afternoon that they're searching for Ian MacDermid and are concerned for the safety and welfare of his children.

MacDermid is described as a 49-year-old standing about six feet tall, weighing 280 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and a beard.

He was last seen in Jordan, Ont., and may be driving a gold or beige pickup truck, according to police.

Police say all of the MacDermid children are Asian and describe them as follows:

Magnus, age 14, black spiky hair, glasses and a medium build.

Eska, 13, five-foot-one, with a medium build and long brown hair.

Sovereign, 11, five-foot-two, heavy set with long black hair.

Mattias, 10, four-foot-eight, with light brown caramel hair and a small/medium build.

Evalyn, 5, three-foot-eight, with long black hair, and a medium build.

Investigators allege the children were taken from their home in Jordan, Ont., a community between Hamilton and St. Catharines, sometime between Sept. 19 and 25.

The children were under a temporary custody order, which police say their father violated by failing to return them.

Anyone with information about MacDermid, the children or their whereabouts is asked to call their local police.