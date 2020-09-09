1,500 new jobs anticipated as Amazon plans to set up shop in Mount Hope and Stoney Creek

Amazon Canada will be setting up shop with an 855,000 square foot warehouse in Mount Hope — a facility the city says marks one of the largest local investments in terms of square footage in Hamilton's history.

A 50,000 square foot delivery centre is also planned for Stoney Creek, bringing more than 1,500 new jobs when they're scheduled to open in 2021, according to officials.

"Today's announcement signals to the world that Hamilton remains the top destination in Ontario to grow, innovate and do business," stated Mayor Fred Eisenberger in a media release.

"I am pleased that this significant investment will create 1,500 full-time jobs for the people of Hamilton. This is the beginning of a strong partnership with Amazon Canada and I look forward to our continued collaboration in the future."

Workers at the fulfilment centre, which will be built by the John C. Munro International Airport, will pack and ship small items including electronics and toys along with Amazon robotics.

At the delivery station, items will be loaded into vehicles before being transported to customers.

Norm Schleehahn, director of economic development for the city, said Hamilton is already home to Canada's busiest overnight express cargo airport and the busiest port on the Canadian Great Lakes.

"With Amazon Canada's announcement of their intent to invest in Hamilton, this solidifies Hamilton's position as a Canadian goods movement leader ... and illustrates investor confidence from one of the most recognizable brands and the largest e-commerce company in the world."

In October 2017, Hamilton spent half a million dollars trying to woo Amazon with a bid for its New North American headquarters using the tagline "Welcome to Unstoppable."

The 185-page proposal for HQ2 put a heavy focus on a high quality of life for potential Amazon employees and described Hamilton "the coolest city in Canada."

Local provincial and federal politicians also celebrated the project, with Flamborough—Glanbrook MP David Sweet offering a "warm welcome" to Amazon.

MPP Donna Skelly cheered the centre as further evidence of "unprecedented investment" in the city and confidence in Ontario's economy.

