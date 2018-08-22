Amazon needs warehouse workers from Hamilton - and will help them get to work

It pays only slightly more than minimum wage, but Amazon is doing another round of hiring in Hamilton, and it will even help you get to work.

That's because the jobs aren't here in the city, but at its Milton warehouse.

The company is hiring "fulfilment associates" for the warehouse and its taking the unusual step of offering a ride-share program from Hamilton to Milton. The jobs pay $14.40, or $14.90 for those on the night shift.

The company is having a job fair Sept. 20 through PATH Employment Services. Amazon needs workers to add to the 22 Hamiltonians it's already hired this month, said Tara Aronson, PATH manager of employment services.

The ride-share offer is "very rare," Aronson said.

"They're in desperate need of people," said Aronson. And when the company approached PATH to help find them, the non-profit eagerly obliged.

The hourly wage isn't great, but there are benefits. Those perks start on day one, PATH says. They include tuition reimbursement, a shot at overtime hours, holiday pay, employee discounts, RRSP contributions and paid vacation.

As for skill set, hires need to be able to lift 49 pounds, stand or walk for up to 10 hours a day and bend, reach and pivot.

Each work week involves four 10-hour shifts. Amazon provides a $100 voucher for shoes.

The job fair will be Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100-31 King St. E. Amazon will do a presentation. It won't hold interviews then, just an online assessment.

CBC News is seeking comment from Amazon.

The new hiring is a boost for Hamilton, but not quite the one city hall hoped for.

Late last year, the city sank $467,000 into making a bid to host Amazon's second major headquarters. In the end, Toronto was the only Canadian city to make the shortlist.