Body of 9-year-old Alex Ottley found more than a month after being swept into Lake Erie

Provincial police have located the body of Alex Ottley, more than a month after the nine-year-old was swept into Lake Erie while trying to save one of his friends.

Const. Rod LeClair with the Haldimand County OPP said police were called to Peacock Point around 2 p.m. Tuesday after a resident looking out at the lake through a back window spotted something in the water that "caused them concern."

A helicopter that was helping with another search in the area flew over and confirmed there was something in the water.

"We sent our marine unit out and at that point we were able to locate and recover the body of our missing person from the February 15 incident," said LeClair.

Provincial police in Haldimand County say they have recovered the body of the person who was pulled into the lake on Feb. 15, 2020. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Alex was near the edge of the ice at Peacock Point on Feb. 15, along with an eight-year-old friend, when the boys were hit by a wave and pulled into the water, according to police.

Alex's 10-year-old sister ran for help and managed to flag down a car, said LeClair at the time. Two adults helped to rescue the eight-year-old boy from the water — but Alex could not be saved.

A GoFundMe page set up by Rebecca Brunke — the cousin of Alex's mother — described him as "a hero."

Alex tried to save his friend who had fallen through the ice, she said. The eight-year-old boy survived, and police said he is now safe at home.

"I am proud to say Alex was my cousin's son," Bunke wrote. "It's an honour to know this brave boy."

The OPP spent 11 days fighting the elements and probing the icy waters where Alex had disappeared.

That search included aerial efforts, a boat using sonar, divers and multiple sweeps of the shoreline.

"Many days [the weather] hampered our efforts in the water," said LeClair Tuesday. "The wind conditions, the ice that formed and then broke apart, that hampered our efforts as well. It made things really, really difficult."

A small memorial was set up at the location where Alex disappeared. (Supplied by Paul Maendel )

A team of volunteers took up the search after police were forced to pull out, and community members also actively took part.

Alex's body has now been transported to the coroner's office in Toronto, said LeClair.

"We had hoped [for] sooner, but at least we have made a recovery," he added. "It will bring some closure to family, friends, people in the community and officers as well."