OPP using sonar scanners to search for body of 9-year-old Alex Ottley

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have a boat with sonar scanners surveying Lake Erie Thursday as they begin Day 5 of the search for the body of a 9-year-old boy swept into the water while trying to save his friend's life.

The unpredictable water near Peacock Point in Haldimand County has caused trouble for the underwater search and rescue unit who were forced to wait from Sunday to Wednesday before getting into the lake.

Alex Ottley, 9, and an eight-year-old boy were sitting on an ice platform Saturday afternoon when a wave swallowed the younger boy, knocking him off the ledge and into the water. Const. Rodney Leclair, a media relations officer with the OPP, said Alex tried to save his friend when a wave came and swept him in.

Leclair said the water was still rough on Wednesday, but safe enough for two divers to alternate as they each spent four hours beneath the surface.

"The winds and waves were stirring up a lot of sand and such … they couldn't see much and they were navigating just with their hands," he says.

The water near Peacock Point in Haldimand County has been treacherous and police had to wait three days before being able to return underwater. (Submitted by Ontario Provincial Police)

The divers resurfaced with no success. A shoreline search by the rest of the crew also came up empty.

Thursday morning recovery efforts include a 16-18 foot vessel in the water. The boat uses a side sonar scanner, similar to a fish finder, taking pictures of the water below.

While Lake Erie is one of the shallower Great Lakes, Leclair doesn't know how deep the lake is 20 to 30 feet from the shore — approximately where police think the nine-year-old boy drowned.

'Alex, the great hero'

When the wave came and swept Alex in to the water Alex's 10-year-old sister ran for help. She flagged down people passing by, who called police and saved the eight-year-old by laying on their stomachs and pulling him back to land.

Alex Ottley, 9, is presumed to have drowned in Lake Erie after trying to save his friend, who was swept in by a giant wave. (Submitted by Rebecca Brunke )

Alex's family eventually showed up and saw Alex in the water but no one could reach him.

"He went under and sadly did not resurface," Leclair says.

Alex's family has set up a GoFundMe page, where they called him "the great hero."