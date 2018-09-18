Iavarone family not speaking with police and want to be 'left in peace'

The family of an Ancaster man gunned down outside his home is asking to be "left in peace" and say they aren't speaking with police.

Albert Iavarone, a real estate agent who police say had connections to organized crime, was shot and killed around 10 p.m. on Sept. Thursday in what's being described as a "targeted attack."

"Albert was a kind-hearted family man who spent his time with his family and specifically his special needs son," read a statement released by his wife, Andrea.

"The Iavarone family would like to be left in peace at this time and will not be speaking with media or police in relation to this or any other matters."

Photos shared by the family showed the 50-year-old smiling and hugging his son.

An online obituary for Iavarone describes him as a "devoted husband" who will be "greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends."

Connections to organized crime

Police say the murder victim didn't have a criminal record, but was known to police because of his links to a Hamilton-based organized crime family. Investigators are still working to determine whether that alleged connection was a factor in his death.

Det. Sgt. Peter Thom previously said a suspect driving a silver car drove up Iavarone's quiet Scenic Woods street then hid in the bushes and waited for him to arrive home. As he started walking toward his house, Iavarone was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Angelo Musitano (right) and Pat Musitano leaving Provincial Court for lunch in 1998. Angelo was killed in a targeted shooting outside his home last year. (Hamilton Spectator)

The killing shares some similarities with the May 2017 shooting of Angelo Musitano, a member of Hamilton's notorious Musitano crime family, who died after his truck was peppered with bullets in the driveway of his Waterdown home.

In that case, Musitano's family also refused to cooperate with police.

Thom has indicated police think it's a "possibility" the killings are linked and that investigators are examining "all options."

Among those options is a theory that the recent escalation in mob-related killings, bombings and arsons could be part of an ongoing, underworld power struggle. Investigators are still working to determine if that unrest is related to Iavarone's death.

Police say the shooting happened at 32 Sunflower Crescent in Ancaster. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Stephen Metelsky, a criminology professor at Mohawk College, who spent more than two decades as a police officer specializing in organized crime, said Iavarone is believed to be connected to the Musitanos.

He added that in the criminal underworld public killings are typically used to send a message and are considered a "huge sign of disrespect."

A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and Iavarone's funeral will be held Wednesday.