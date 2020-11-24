Trial starts for paramedics charged in treatment of a patient who later died

The trial has started for two paramedics charged in relation to the death of Hamilton teen Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

Christopher Marchant and Steven Snively, former paramedics with Hamilton Paramedic Service, are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life in relation to the death of the 19-year-old.

Al-Hasnawi was shot once in the abdomen near Always Convenience at the corner of Main and Sanford streets on Dec. 2, 2017. It happened at 8:55 p.m., and a single .22-calibre hollow-point bullet punctured his iliac artery.

Someone called 911 from the convenience store a minute later, and Marchant and Snively arrived at 9:09 p.m., the court heard Tuesday. They left the scene at 9:32 p.m. and arrived at the Charlton campus of St. Joseph's Hospital at 9:39 p.m.

Al-Hasnawi was pronounced dead at 9:58 p.m.

The crux of the case lies in what happened between Marchant and Snively's arrival and their departure for the hospital. The pair didn't think Al-Hasnawi's injuries were serious, Crown attorney Linda Shin said, and believed he'd been shot by a pellet or BB gun.

In one recording, Shin said, Marchant said Al-Hasnawi was "acting like a dickhead."

"Their incorrect belief and assumption that the call and Mr. Al-Hasnawi's condition was not serious could not be shaken, no matter the facts that they found on the ground," Shin told Justice Harrison Arrell.

"They failed to alter their assumptions because they chose to completely dismiss and not consider certain facts. They chose to mold all the facts they accepted to their assumptions."

Jeffrey Manishen of Hamilton is representing Marchant, and Michael DelGobbo of St. Catharines is representing Snively.

The trial is in superior court and Arrell alone will render a verdict. Witnesses will include experts in subjects such as emergency medicine and toxicology, as well as people who were there that night.

The trial is expected to take about five weeks.

The person who shot Al-Hasnawi, Dale King, was acquitted last year of second-degree murder. That case is being appealed.