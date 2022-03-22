1 person dead after small plane crashes near Brantford airport

One person is dead after police say a small airplane crashed near the Brantford Municipal Airport on Monday.

Alexandre Fournier, a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) spokesperson, told CBC Hamilton the board received a report of an accident involving a Cessna 172RG landing at the airport.

The plane crashed on private property east of the airport, OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said in a video posted on Twitter at 9:28 p.m. Monday.

One person was transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead, he said.

Vitalis added the victim's identity won't be immediately released as police are notifying the victim's family.

"We ask you to keep your thoughts and prayers with the family of the deceased, as officers intend to notify them of the horrific news, and also the first responders who attended to the scene," he said.

Fournier said TSB investigators "will be deploying to the site today to gather information and assess the occurrence."

Police are holding the scene until the TSB arrives.