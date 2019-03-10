Adult measles case confirmed in Niagara, past exposure risk at Grimsby hospital, Pearson airport

Niagara health officials are investigating a confirmed case of an adult with measles — and say others may have been exposed to the infection.

The adult acquired the infection while travelling outside of Canada, says Niagara Region Public Health, which is investigating the case.

The agency says anyone who was at the following locations on February 22 and 27 may have been exposed to measles.

The Feb. 22 locations are:

Toronto Pearson International Airport from 6:20 – 9:30 p.m. on February 22.

Arriving Air Canada flight number 16 at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, at 6:20 p.m.

​Departing Cathay Pacific Flight number 5249 at Siem Reap, Cambodia at 11:20 a.m.

Arriving Cathay Pacific flight number 5249 at Hong Kong, China, at 3 p.m.

Departing Air Canada flight number 16 at Hong Kong, China.

The Feb. 27 exposure location is:

The West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby, between 3 p.m. and midnight on February 27, in the emergency room and X-Ray unit (first floor).

If you were in one of these places, public health says to watch for measles signs and symptoms and ensure your vaccinations are up to date.

Call ahead if you think you have measles

If you think you might have measles, you have to call ahead to the doctor's office, clinic or emergency department, said Niagara Region Public Health.

Measles start with a cough, runny nose, watery eyes and fever, the agency said.

After around four days, a rash starts on the face and moves down the body. There might also be white spots inside the mouth.

Public Health urges everyone to have their vaccinations up to date, and says the infection spreads easily.

Another travel-related measles case was confirmed in Toronto last week.